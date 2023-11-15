After Charbagh, Gomti Nagar station to get its own rail coach restaurant

The city’s second rail coach restaurant is set to open at Gomti Nagar railway station from Friday, according to its owners. The first one was inaugurated at Charbagh station recently.

(Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Located right outside the redesigned station’s platform number one, ‘Royal Train Cuisine’ is made using scraps and will remain open 24x7.

“While the dining facility has 70 seats, the space outside the coach has been turned into a cafe with a seating capacity for nearly 100 people in a space of 4000 sq.feet. The restaurant will remain open 24x7,” said Ashish Tiwari, the catering head. “We will also have a bonfire during the coming winter with live music during weekends,” he added.

“This is the first rail coach restaurant of the NER division. The other two at Gorakhpur and Sidhauli are expected to be completed soon. Apart from that, we have also received a proposal for the Bakshi Ka Talab station,” said Aditya Kumar, divisional railway manager, North Eastern Railway, Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Food prices will be half of the cost at other popular outlets in the city,” claimed Tiwari. “We will also offer buffets for ₹500, which will include taxes. Chai, bun-makhan and other hygienic food will be available,” he informed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!