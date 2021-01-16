After Covid shot, KGMU dentistry junior asst gets call from daughter

LUCKNOW: Amar Bahadur, 46, a junior assistant with the dentistry department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, was the first to get the Covid vaccine shot at the centre on the medical university campus on Saturday.

“I just got a call from my 12-year-daughter Aradhya who enquired how was I after the vaccination. I am fine and have no problem,” said Amar Bahadur, who has been working at KGMU since 1995.

“My son, who is in the merchant navy, also knew that I would be among first to be vaccinated,” he said.

Amar came in the morning and was examined by the staff. He went to listen to the PM’s address in a hall at the vaccination centre at the Kalam Centre building. Minutes after, he was called for the vaccination and, by 11.15am, he was out in the observation room.

“The entire process went off smoothly. A simple prick and I was vaccinated. It’s safe as any other vaccination programme,” he said.

Amar Bahadur waited until the doctors said he could leave the vaccination centre that had listed 100 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on the first day.

Asked what he would do next, he said, “Life will be normal. I think I will have no problem despite the fact that I have uncontrolled sugar, but this vaccine will save me from Covid infection. I will now come for the second dose.”