After criticism and fatwa for singing a bhajan, Muzaffarnagar singer Naz finds support
After being in the eye of a storm for singing a bhajan, Indian Idol fame Muzaffarnagar-based singer Farmani Naz has found support from many Muslim scholars and clerics. Naz recently gave her voice to a bhajan ‘Har Har Shambhu’, which had become viral on YouTube and other social media platforms. This didn’t go down well with a few hardliners who criticised the singer with Darul Uloom Deoband issuing a fatwa.
However, many Muslim clerics, scholars, and poets have come out to support Naz. The scholars said that clerics and institutions like Deoband should refrain from issuing fatwas unless someone asks for clarification.
Imam Aishbagh Eidgah and head of Islamic Centre of India Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said, “We live in a country where Shakeel Badauni pens a bhajan, Naushad composes it, Mohammed Rafi sings it, and the song gets picturised on Dilip Kumar, all Muslims. Was it wrong? Was it Un-Islamic? It was unfortunate people are issuing fatwas against an artist for singing a bhajan. However, if clerics start issuing fatwas like this, then their value will not remain the same. Clerics should not issue fatwas (advice) unless they are asked. Quran says we have to work for Deen and Duniya both, but if clerics start intervening in the Duniya (world) of individuals without being asked, then respect for clerics would come down. It was up to an individual to practice a particular art form for livelihood.”
The singer also clarified that it was wrong to associate everything with religion and pass judgement on artists.
“Singing ‘Har Har Shambhu’ was not a crime, and I have sung another song on Shri Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami and have sung ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. I am not going to bow down to the demands of the hardliners,” said Naz.
Talking on the phone, Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas, who was participating in a Moharram procession in Mumbai, said, “I condemn the clerics who have made the life of Farmani Naz a hell. She is facing a fatwa for no fault of hers. Singing is her profession, and if she earns her bread and butter from singing then what’s the harm? Why did they never issue a fatwa against singers like Mohammed Rafi or Javed Ali, who are singing bhajans in movies?”
Noted scholar and Urdu writer Sharib Rudaulvi said, “I pity the girl facing flak from clerics in a town like Muzaffarnagar. I fail to understand what crime she has committed. From the era of emperor Akbar, till now, hundreds of Muslims have translated Geeta into Urdu and Persian. They have written bhajans in praise of Lord Ram and Krishna. Everyone knows about Malik Mohammed Jayasi and his Krishna bhajans. Recently noted poet Anwar Jalalpuri translated Geeta into Urdu. He was posthumously given the Padma Shri for his work. We have been living in a plural society for years, and now the clerics are trying to change it.”
Rudaulvi further noted that he also recites Gayatri Mantra, and it’s placed on the walls of his drawing room. “I also have its translation in Urdu in my drawing room. This doesn’t change the way I believe in my religion. There has been a tradition of reading and reciting religious scriptures of different religions in our Islam. We have been progressive enough to read and translate various religious books. At the same time, we have some clerics who believe singing of ‘Har Har Shambhu’ is an un-Islamic act.”
Noted poet Zubair Ansari reminded the clerics and hardliners about bhajans like ‘Man Tadpat Hari Darshan ko aaj’, penned by Shakeel Badauni, composed by Naushad, sung by Mohd Rafi and pictured on Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar. “I also enjoy singing bhajans, and there is no fault in that. But I don’t sing bhajan during religious congregations. Unilateral fatwa in the case of Farmani Naz is uncalled for.”
Naz said she was thankful to everyone who came out in support of her. “I am from a Muslim-dominated village, and village head Parvez Siddiqui is also supporting me. Today BKU president Rakesh Tikait met me at my residence, and on August 13, Sanjeev Balyan, Union minister of state (MoS), is scheduled to visit me. There are a few who oppose my singing bhajans, but now I feel I have a lot of support too,” Naz added.
Naz contended that some people are trolling her, but artists don’t have any religion. “I will also sing Qawwali with the same zeal as I sing bhajans,” the singer added.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
-
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
-
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
