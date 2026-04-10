After draft rolls, 3.29 lakh more voters added in Prayagraj

The number of voters in Prayagraj grew by over 3.29 lakh to 38,65,975 (38.65 lakh) from the draft stage to the final electoral rolls, according to the final voter list published on Friday. At the time of draft publication on January 6, the total number of voters in the district was 35,36,555 (35.36 lakh). The SIR campaign followed the Election Commission’s instructions to correct the electoral roll. (For Representation)

Giving this information, district election officer/district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma released the final voter list and held a meeting with representatives of all political parties at the Sangam auditorium where copies of the list were handed over to them.

He said 3,29,420 voters have been added since the draft publication on January 6. He also instructed that the lists be sent to all polling stations for public access.

“The district now has 3.865 million voters. A thorough campaign was conducted to avoid any discrepancies in the list. However, if any new voter has arrived in the district or someone has been left out for any reason, the process of filling Form 6 will now begin and they will get an opportunity to register,” Verma added.

Overall, Prayagraj district saw a decrease of 8,26,885 electors. When the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls began here on October 27 last year, there were 46,92,860 (46.92 lakh) voters in the district.

The SIR campaign followed the Election Commission’s instructions to correct the electoral roll. Since then, forms were distributed through continuous door-to-door visits.

At the time of draft publication on January 6, only 35,36,555 voters remained in the district, which was 11,56,305 fewer than the earlier 46,92,860 voters. Claims and objections were accepted until March 27. After verification, the final voter list was published.