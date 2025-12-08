After flight fiasco, passengers start receiving lost luggage

LUCKNOW After days of anxiety, frustration and unanswered queries, several IndiGo passengers have finally begun receiving their missing luggage, ending an ordeal that began on November 4 amid widespread flight disruptions and operational delays. While the airline has gradually started stabilising its flight schedules, the delayed return of baggage has remained one of the most distressing aspects for affected travellers. An IndiGo official works on a laptop next to heaps of passengers’ luggage piled up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

On Monday, multiple passengers who had flown into Lucknow from cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru, were informed that their long-lost suitcases had finally arrived, said airport authorities on condition of anonymity. For many, the relief was tempered by the exhaustion of spending days without essential belongings and the mounting frustration over what they described as “poor communication from the airline.”

Akshay Mishra, who endured a 16-hour delay on his journey from Hyderabad to Lucknow on November 4, was among those to receive his missing bag. “I was promised the luggage would arrive on the same day, but it took several days. I’m relieved to have it back, but the experience was extremely draining,” he said.

Shahnawaz, a resident of Bahraich, said he, too, received a message that his luggage had been located and returned. “For two days, no one even picked up my calls. Today, I finally got confirmation. It’s a relief, but it shouldn’t have taken this long,” he remarked.

Uma Shankar, who travelled from Delhi for a family wedding, also received word that his luggage — containing clothes and his wife’s jewellery — had arrived. But the timing, he said, defeated the purpose. “We had to attend the wedding without proper clothes. Getting the luggage now brings closure, but the damage is done.”

Others, like Nisar from Bengaluru, spent three days without basic necessities, medicines, or warm clothing. He finally collected his suitcase on Monday. “I’m glad it’s here, but the last few days were very difficult,” he said.

Many passengers said the biggest issue wasn’t just the delay, but the absence of clear communication from IndiGo’s ground staff, who often told them to “wait for an update” without offering timeframes.

For now, passengers are simply relieved to be reunited with their belongings, though many say the experience has shaken their trust in the airline’s service standards.