After Gonda train mishap, goods train derails in Amroha

A goods train going from Lucknow to Delhi derailed near Amroha railway station on Saturday evening disrupting the Delhi-Lucknow rail line. However, there is no report of any loss of life, officials said. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Officials of Northern Railways confirmed that as many as 12 coaches of the train derailed.

They said that two coaches were carrying chemicals while others were empty. According to locals, they heard a loud explosion right before the accident.

The accident comes after three days of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailing near U.P’s Gonda, claiming four lives.

Delhi-Lko route traffic hit, trains diverted

Many trains coming from Delhi and Lucknow have been stopped on the way as the accident has affected the railway track which has reportedly been uprooted in the accident.

Amroha railway station superintendent Sardar Singh said that due to the accident, the railway track was completely disrupted. Higher officials have been informed and the matter is being investigated.

The NR Lucknow division in a statement informed that over 20 trains both up and down were diverted, while many were cancelled. Several trains running in the north eastern railways were also diverted, they informed in a press note.