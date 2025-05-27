After partial suspension, KGMU’s IVF facility to fully resume by July

The registration of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) facility at Queen Marys Hospital, King George Medical University (KGMU), is likely to fully resume within the next 5-6 weeks, following a partial suspension over the past few months, confirmed KGMU authorities on Monday. The KGMU’s IVF centre charges between ₹ 35,000 to ₹ 40,000 (excluding medication costs), significantly lower than the ₹ 1.5 to ₹ 2 lakh typically charged by private centres. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Dr KK Singh, in-charge of KGMU media cell, confirmed the IVF procedures at the hospital have been on hold for over a month due to shortage of certain supplies at the centre. He said the while the initial process of testing and planning for the IVF patients are ongoing, full procedures cannot be carried out at present. The IVF facility is expected to be fully operational by the first week of July, he added.

“Although the equipment is in place, some essential supplies and testing reagents are currently unavailable,” informed another official, adding, “ A procurement proposal has been sent to authorities, and the facility is expected to resume operations by July. Registrations for interested couples will begin once the required supplies are received.”

He shared that only one IVF procedure was conducted in 2024. He added that around 20% of more than 300 women visiting the OPD at KGMU’s maternity hospital face fertility issues, making IVF a necessary option.

He emphasised that IVF treatment is often expensive at private hospitals, making it essential to fully resume the facility at the government hospital. He informed that the KGMU’s IVF centre charges between ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 (excluding medication costs), significantly lower than the ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh typically charged by private centres.