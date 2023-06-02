After split in Atiq gang, battle of supremacy between slain gangsters’ wives

PRAYAGRAJ After the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Ashraf, their gang (IS-227) has split into two – one led by the former’s wife Shaista Parveen and the other (with new name ZF-56) by Ashraf’s wife Zainab, claimed police officials.

One group is led by Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen. (File Photo)

Atiq’s loyalists are backing Shaista while Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam is running the other gang with Zainab at the helm — both groups eager to take control of the original gang’s assets. In such a situation, cops are taking steps to ensure that no gang war erupts.

After the sensational murders of the gangster brothers, it seems Atiq’s IS-227 gang was dismantled as most of his financers turned hostile or were sent behind bars by the police.

Officials in the know of things claim that Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf had started a separate real estate business with his close associates a few years back. Ashraf’s aides invested his money in real estate business in Peepalgaon, Jhalwa, Khelgaon and adjoining areas and gave him good returns. The business continued even after Ashraf went to jail.

He purchased land from farmers at low rates in Kaushambi and developed townships through his close aides, which included his wife Zainab’s brothers and other kin.

After Ashraf’s murder, his wife Zainab is making efforts to reclaim the properties and take profits from those who have Ashraf’s investments in real estate business, said cops.

Police officials said while Zainab is on the run, she has given the responsibility of reclaiming Ashraf’s investments and properties to her close aides.

Atiq’s two eldest sons are in jail while his wife is at large. In such case, a faction of his gang has become close to Zainab and her kin. However, Shaista Parveen still holds sway over most of Atiq’s and Ashraf’s old gang members.

The police and STF have come across some call records that indicate people close to Atiq and Ashraf are now at loggerheads over the division of properties and investments.

Atiq’s IS-227 gang had over 100 members with majority of them loyal to Atiq and Shaista Parveen, but the younger members were closer to Ashraf.

The police have questioned some henchmen of Atiq who confirmed a split in the gang. Some people have named the new gang as ZF-56. A few posts related to new gang went viral on social media, but were deleted due to monitoring by police.