Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence.(Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’

  • Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
By S Raju, Hindustan Times, Meerut
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:36 PM IST

While travelling with Shabnam on a bus to attend classes in JS Hindu Post-Graduate College of Amroha in 2003, her college mate, Usman Saifi, had never thought that someday he would meet her in jail and take custody of her son (now 12 years).

In 2008, Shabnam along with her lover Salim (a labourer in a sawmill in Bawankheri village of Amroha), had killed the former’s entire family in Amroha district.

After graduation, Shabnam became a ‘shiksha mitra’ in a village school and Usman was inclined towards journalism.

In 2008, Usman was shocked to learn that Shabnam and Salim had killed seven members of her family. Shabnam and Salim were arrested and lodged in Moradabad jail and later shifted to different jails. Now, 13 years on, Shabnam is in Rampur jail while Salim is languishing in Mathura jail. The President of India had rejected their mercy petition and Shabnam could be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged for her crime.

Usman Saifi, 37, now based in Bulandshahr, recalled that after going through the news he decided to write a book on Shabnam and her involvement in such a gruesome crime. “She would travel in a bus from her village to attend college, and a few times even shared a seat with me,” he recalled explaining why he chose to write a book on her. After the incident, Usman tried to meet her in jail, but Shabnam refused.

Usman came to know that she had given birth to a boy in jail in 2008 and the kalyan samiti published a notice to give the child’s custody to an appropriate couple. “I gave up the idea of the book and decided to take the child’s custody so that I could keep him away from jail life,” said Usman.

The then jailor of Moradabad jail, Dr BD Pandey, said according to the Jail Manual, a child can stay in jail with the mother or father or a guardian till the age of six years. Thereafter, the child’s custody has to be given to a couple through the district Bal Kalyan Samiti, after following a set procedure of verification.

“From among a few couples, we found Usman and his wife Vandana Singh (a teacher) most appropriate for the boy’s custody. He was handed over to them in 2015,” said Pandey.

He recalled that Shabnam wanted to hand over the boy to a fellow prisoner who assured her of taking care of him after her release from jail. “I was not in favour of handing over the child to a woman who was a repeat offender. The samiti rejected her name on my recommendation,” added Pandey.

After much persuasion, Shabnam agreed to meet Usman and his wife and the procedure of handing over the boy was completed. Usman shared that he got married to Vandana in May 2015 and the couple got custody of the boy in July 2015. Usman dubbed his wife as the real angel of the story. “We decided not to have our own child after taking custody of the boy as she feared it would divide her love and affection,” he said.

The Bal Kalyan Samiti renews custody of the boy every three months and it was last renewed on January 20. The couple takes the boy to her mother in jail on the (renewal) date. “This would continue till he attains the age of 18. Thereafter, the boy would decide where he wants to stay,” said Usman.

Usman said the boy gets upset before visiting his mother in jail because he doesn’t like jail. “When he came to us in 2015, he had three wishes... eat ice-cream, meet actor Salman Khan and wear office dress (coat and trousers). I fulfilled his first wish, we watched Salman Khan’s movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ and then I bought him coat and trousers,” shared Usman.

Medical experts said aged people with comorbidities or some other kind of illnesses should be given preference for vaccination(REUTERS)
lucknow news

UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:51 AM IST
  • The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
lucknow news

WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
lucknow news

Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
lucknow news

Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
lucknow news

Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims

By Haider Naqvi, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15 and 16, were found unconscious in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday. Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
lucknow news

UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
lucknow news

'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
lucknow news

UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.
Representational image.
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Satyanarayan, the priest, and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram Pal, were arrested for murder and gang rape after they handed over a 50-year-old woman’s body to her family claiming she fell into a dry well
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
lucknow news

BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. (Representative Image)(PTI File Photo)
lucknow news

Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The Budget Session will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.
The new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, said a government statement.(HT Photo | Representational image)
lucknow news

Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Varanasi mayor was present with a host of officials and persons from the transgender community for the inauguration of the toilet.
lucknow news

Transgender-only toilet opened in Varanasi, it is UP’s first

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST
  • The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around 5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide

By Farhan Siddiqui
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The couple was told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said
