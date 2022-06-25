After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases
Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. The test positivity rate was 0.59%.
Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.
“Uttar Pradesh tested 99279 Covid samples in the past 24-hours and till now 116737288 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
“In the past 24-hours, 508 patients recovered and till now 2060825 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.70%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
Uttar Pradesh has currently 3607 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. Among the active cases Lucknow has 946, Gautam Budha Nagar has 709, Gaziabad 389, Varanasi 145, according to the data from the state health department.
Among new Covid cases Lucknow reported highest 163 and was the only district to report new daily cases in three-digit.
Gautam Budha Nagar reported 71 cases, Gaziabad 70, Maharajganj 37, Pilibhit 21, Lakhimpur Kheri 16, according to the data from the state health department.
The overall test positivity rate in the state is 1.78%. The state has reported a total 2087964 Covid cases and 23532 deaths till now.
-
IIT-BHU, NITIE-Mumbai launch online global certification course on supply chain transformation
IDAPT Hub Foundation of Indian Institute of Technology-BHU (IIT-BHU) Varanasi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai have jointly launched an online global certification course on “data-driven supply chain transformation 2022” in collaboration with an expert from Massachusetts Institute of Technology of US. NITIE is nodal agency for the Gati Shakti scheme and IIT-BHU is an associate institute for it.“ The course will be instructed by Prof David Simchi-Levi, MIT.
-
Presidential poll: JMM defers decision, Soren to meet Shah
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which held a meeting of its MLAs and MPs on Saturday to decide on supporting the ruling NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on July 18, deferred its decision, even as a party legislator said chief minister Hemant Soren could meet union home minister Amit Shah before the party takes a final decision the issue. Murmu has a “family connection” with the Sorens.
-
Over ₹3 cr in cash seized from drug official in Patna
More than ₹3 crore in cash, gold and silver ornaments weighing over one kilogram, five luxury vehicles and benami property documents were seized on Saturday from the office and residential premises of a drug inspector in Bihar, according to officials of the state's Vigilance Investigation Bureau, which conducted the day-long raids. A case of disproportionate assests was lodged on Friday against the drug inspector, Jitendra Kumar, who joined the service since 2011.
-
2 Bihar cops held for role in murder of convict in Deoghar court
Two policemen from Bihar, including a sub-inspector (SI), were arrested in Jharkhand on Friday in connection with the murder of a convicted prisoner on the premises of Deoghar court on June 18, police said. The arrested policemen, identified as SI Ram Awtar Ram and constable Mohammad Tabis Khan, were part of the five-member escort team of The convict, Amit Singh which had brought him to Deoghar from Beur Central Jail in Patna, where the convict had been lodged.
-
Coal company director, ad agency owner booked for cheating
Mumbai The foreign regional registration office of the Mumbai police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against a coal company director and an advertisement agency owner for allegedly misusing the name and position of honorary consul of San Marino in India, without authorisation by the European country and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics