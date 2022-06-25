After three days, Uttar Pradesh records slight dip in fresh Covid cases

Fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh came marginally below 600 after three days on Saturday with 590 more people testing positive for the deadly contagion from among the 99279 samples tested. The test positivity rate was 0.59%.

Uttar Pradesh had reported over 600 Covid cases for three consecutive days this week. On June 22 there were 682 fresh Covid cases, June 23 saw 636 cases and on June 24 as many as 627 fresh Covid cases were reported.

“Uttar Pradesh tested 99279 Covid samples in the past 24-hours and till now 116737288 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24-hours, 508 patients recovered and till now 2060825 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is 98.70%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has currently 3607 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. Among the active cases Lucknow has 946, Gautam Budha Nagar has 709, Gaziabad 389, Varanasi 145, according to the data from the state health department.

Among new Covid cases Lucknow reported highest 163 and was the only district to report new daily cases in three-digit.

Gautam Budha Nagar reported 71 cases, Gaziabad 70, Maharajganj 37, Pilibhit 21, Lakhimpur Kheri 16, according to the data from the state health department.

The overall test positivity rate in the state is 1.78%. The state has reported a total 2087964 Covid cases and 23532 deaths till now.