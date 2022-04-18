After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Dates, imarti and soft drinks along with ‘biryani’ are being served in most iftar parties.

Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc.

During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.

‘Iftars display the livleiness during the holy month of Ramzan and promote brotherhood not among only Muslims but also between members of other faiths and communities,” said Khadim Sufi Sultan of Chaudah Pir Baba Mazar.

People of all faiths and communities’ were traditionally invited to iftars as dining together helped build trust and understanding among people, Sufi Sultan added.

It is worth mentioning that individuals and different social organizations, along with traders’ associations, organise iftars every Ramzan as per their capacity.

This Ramzan, dozens of iftar parties have already been organised across the city by individuals and different associations.

On Friday, a massive iftar was held at a marriage hall in Kareli area by marriage hall association office-bearers.

‘We have been organising iftars every Ramzan but refrained in the past two years due to Covid restrictions. However, this year iftar was organised at our house which was attended by hundreds of people of all faiths,” saids a business-woman of Shahganj area Uzma Begum.

“I was eagerly waiting for Covid restrictions to be lifted as i was missing iftars party which I organised every Ramzan,” said Mohd Shariq, a trader who recently held an iftar party at his house.

People lost near and dear ones due to Covid. After suffering for two years, people should not only celebrate festivals with enthusiasm but should also revive their traditions which would help in promoting understanding and love between different communities, said a seer Maharaj Hariom Ojha.