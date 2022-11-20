After visit of Gujarat architects, Ayodhya township project gathers pace

The New Ayodhya township project gathered pace after a team of architects from Ahmedabad visited Ayodhya last week.

During their visit, the team from Ahmedabad, led by architect Rajeev Doshi had carried out an inspection of the around 1000 acres of land spread across three villages where the township has been proposed.

The new Ayodhya township or the Vedic city has been proposed in Manja Barhata, Manja Tirwa and Shahnawazpur villages of Ayodhya on the Lucknow -Gorakhpur highway.

Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.

The township will come up on lines of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City which is popularly known as GIFT-City.

“The team from Ahmedabad examined the area to prepare a broad outline of the proposed township,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

The team members discussed about residential areas, basic amenities, sewer system, and commercial hub that would come up in the township.

The new township will also have Saryu River front. This river front will originate from Tulsidas ghat.

