Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday clarified that the Election Commission’s database does not contain information regarding the religion of voters and that there has been “no conspiracy” by the poll panel, any official or political party to specifically “target” any religion, caste or community.

Rinwa said the electoral database contains names, ages, gender, addresses and family details, but does not categorise voters by religious or caste identity. (File Photo)

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The poll panel does not track voters by religion or caste. Basic demographics like name, age, gender, father name and address without religious or caste categorisation is registered in the voter list, he said.

Political Claims About Missing Voters

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Rinwa was responding to queries on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were “missing” from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

Ahead of the publication of the SSR draft list, Adityanath had claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters’ names were missing from electoral rolls and there had been a 1.65% increase in the number of Muslim voters, a counter-offensive to the Opposition’s claims that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used SIR to disenfranchise people whom it expected to support the opposition parties.

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{{^usCountry}} Terming the CM’s statement a conspiracy, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP is trying to create fear in the society, adding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should clarify that from where the CM got the data of missing Hindu voters from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Terming the CM’s statement a conspiracy, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP is trying to create fear in the society, adding that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should clarify that from where the CM got the data of missing Hindu voters from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Uttar Pradesh voter roll revision kicks off, objections open till December 16

Rinwa Responds to Questions About Voter Data

Speaking to media persons at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Rinwa said: “If you look at our electoral roll or our database, it contains details such as the voter’s name, relationship type such as father, husband, or wife, the name of the relative, age or date of birth, house number and gender. In the ECI data base, religion, caste or other details are not mentioned. We have no such caste and religion data and we do not release it as well.”

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He said the CM has not said that the names of 1.27 voters had been deleted from the voter list, but said 1.27 crore voters are missing from the electoral roll.

“A month back, a social media outlet carried an analysis that in Tarabaganj and Pilibhit, the name of a voter belonging to a particular community was deleted. How did that outlet do an analysis on the basis of religion of voters. Earlier, during the bypoll in Kundarki assembly constituency, an analysis was carried by a newspaper on the number of Hindu and Muslim voters enrolled at various booths in the constituency. The question again arises how did the media conducted analysis on the religion of the voters,” he added.

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Also read: Post-SIR voter list takes centrestage in UP poll battle

“I want to make it clear that the voter list published after the SIR is available on the ECI’s website and a person can download it,” he said.

“After SIR, a media house carried news that the names of female voters were deleted in large numbers. When we probed the matter, it was found that the voter list was downloaded, and with the assistance of a software, details of male and female voters were collected. It is possible to collect details of voters on the basis of religion with the assistance of software,” said the CEO.

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Frequently Asked Questions Does the Election Commission track voters by religion or caste? No. Navdeep Rinwa said the ECI database does not contain religion or caste information and that the poll panel does not track voters by religion or caste. What information is recorded in the voter list? Rinwa said the voter list includes basic details such as name, age or date of birth, gender, relationship type, the relative’s name, house number and address, without religious or caste categorisation. What did Rinwa say about the 1.27 crore voters described as missing? He said the chief minister had not said that the names of 1.27 voters had been deleted, but had said that 1.27 crore voters were missing from the electoral roll. Where can people access the voter list published after the SIR? Rinwa said the voter list published after the SIR is available on the ECI’s website and can be downloaded.