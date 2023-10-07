Aftermath of Deoria murders: Demolition of ex-ZP member’s property postponed

The demolition of three properties linked with Prem Chand Yadav, a former zilla panchayat (ZP) member who was killed recently allegedly over a land dispute case, and his aides in Deoria district’s Fatehpur village was postponed with the local tahsildar court deciding to take up the matter for hearing Monday, district revenue officials said. Portions of the properties in question were reportedly built on encroached lands.

In retaliation to Yadav’s killing, five people from the family of one late Satya Prakash Dubey were killed by a mob.

On Saturday, Yadav’s family members, responding to a notice issued under section 67 for removing an encroachment on government land, deposited a fine amount in the tahsildar court.

There were speculations that the demolition would take place Saturday evening.

Chief revenue officer Rajnish Rai said apart from the one served on Prem Chand Yadav’s residence, notices were also issued to Ram Lakhan Yadav and Parshuram Yadav as portions of their houses were found to be constructed on a gram panchayat land. They had also encroached on government land and developed cattle sheds on it.

Six bulldozers were said to have reached outside the village on Saturday morning as there was speculation that the demolition would begin soon after the deadline expired.

Meanwhile, the widow of Prem Chand Yadav, Sheela Yadav, claimed that her husband had bought the land and that she had valid documents of it as well.

Yadav’s private gunner-driver still missing

Police were still looking for the private gunner-cum-driver of Prem Chand Yadav, identified as Naunath Mishra alias Pattu, who has been missing since October 2, the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have traced Sadhu alias Gyan Prakash Dubey, the brother of Satya Prakash Dubey who had sold his property to Prem Chand Yadav in 2014 and relocated to Gujarat. HTC

