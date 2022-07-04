Aged trader, wife murdered in Pinahat town of Agra district

Agra The murder of an aged trader and his wife in their house in Pinahat town sent a shock wave among the locals and markets remained closed on Sunday. SSP Agra has constituted three teams to work out the double murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple’s son lodged an FIR about the murder at Pinahat police station on Sunday. The complaint said about ₹15 lakh cash and heavy jewellery were found missing from the house.

Suresh Chandra Gupta and his wife Krishna Gupta, both aged about 65 to 70 years, lived in Mohalla Maaru of Pinahat town of Agra district. Suresh Chandra Gupta was a grain trader, having an oil mill in Pinahat market. Local people saw that there was no activity in the house till late on Sunday and informed the police.

“When police reached the spot, the husband and wife were found injured and were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The elderly couple was aged around 65 to 70 years and the belongings in the house were found scattered all over. Prima facie it appeared that the criminals had entered the house last night and attacked the couple,” said Chaudhary.

“The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and three police teams constituted to work out the case have begun investigation. Family members have turned up and a case is being registered,” said the SSP.

It was revealed that deceased Suresh Chandra Gupta had come to Agra city to meet his son on Saturday and returned Pinahat at about 4.30 pm the same day. After ending his day’s work at the shop, he returned home to Pinahat town later in the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It appeared that the criminals had come with the intent of looting valuables from the house.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, son of the deceased trader, has complained that gold and silver jewellery, besides cash worth ₹15 lakh, is missing from the house.

The locals in Pinahat town, about 50 kilometres from Agra city, demanded strong action and in protest against the gruesome killing of the aged trader and his wife, the markets remained closed on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party leader Mudhusudan Sharma condemned the double murder and sought early action to punish the guilty.

“The criminals are turning fearless and are choosing targets at their own sweet will. All claims made for fool proof law and order situation are confined only to words,” said Sharma who recently contested as SP candidate from Bah assembly seat but lost to the BJP candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}