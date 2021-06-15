Aggressive monsoon reaches UP, mid-June records excess rainfall

: Heavy rainfall on Monday across Uttar Pradesh caused by the arrival of monsoon resulted in101% excess rainfall in the state till mid-June, said state MeT department officials.

The state recorded 47.9 mm rainfall between June 1 and June 14 which is more than double than the normal rainfall of 23.8 mm during the same period. Most of the rains were recorded in the last 72 hours with the arrival of Monsoon.

“Uttar Pradesh recorded 12.6 mm rainfall on Monday which is 471% more than normal 2.2 mm expected. This shows that the Southwest monsoon has covered all parts of the state in a short duration contributing to the excess rainfall,” said JP Gupta, director, state MeT department.

Forty of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh recorded rains in the last 24 hours. 17 districts received excess, five districts recorded normal rains and 13 districts received slightly deficient rainfall during the period. “All districts of Uttar Pradesh received rainfall between Saturday night and Monday evening. While majority of districts received excess rains, only a few districts of Bundelkhand and Agra region recorded less than normal rainfall,” said Gupta.

As per IMD forecast, the state is expected to receive more rains in next 48 hours. “The rainfall will be scattered across the state. However, East and central UP districts will receive above average rainfall,” said Gupta. Considering this, the state government has put districts administration on alert advising them to take measures to prevent damage caused by heavy rains. In districts prone to flooding following rains, teams of district and state disaster management committees have been put on standby.

While the arrival of monsoon resulted in problems of water logging in cities, they provided a welcome relief to farmers in the rural areas. The rains will benefit farmers by aiding them in Kharif cropping. Paddy is the major Kharif crop which is sown in Uttar Pradesh. Beside paddy the rain will also benefit sugarcane and maize farmers.

The rains also provided relief form scorching temperature across the state with mercury plummeting over 8 to 10 degrees.