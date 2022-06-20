Agnipath stir: Owners of coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh under scanner

The owners and operators of army recruitment coaching centres across Uttar Pradesh are under the scanner after 11 coaching centre operators in Aligarh were arrested when they were found allegedly involved in provoking students for violent protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

The police have listed all coaching centres in Uttar Pradesh and a watch is being kept on the operators, said additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar.

Around 2200 coaching centres for army and other recruitments are operational across the state, according to a rough estimate.

Aligarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said the police launched a crackdown on coaching centres after their involvement was found in provoking the students when large-scale violence was witnessed in the Tappal area of Aligarh district on June 17 in anti-Agnipath protests.

He said the operators of nine coaching centres mainly from the Tappal area in Aligarh district were arrested in connection with arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported there. (Two more were arrested later).

“Their involvement surfaced during the course of investigations and the police have sufficient evidence, including statements, against them” the SSP said.

One of the arrested coaching centre operators was identified as Sudhir Sharma, who had been the BJP’s mandal (divisional) vice-president.

A spokesperson for BJP unit in Aligarh confirmed that Sharma was a party worker and had been expelled from party.

ADG Prashant Kumar said stern action will be initiated against operators of coaching centres if they were found involved in provoking students.

He said some coaching centre operators were arrested while some more are on the radar.

The ADG also appealed to the coaching operators to help the police in maintaining peace and expected full cooperation in explaining aspirants about benefits of Agnipath scheme.

Another senior police official said the state police social media cell was keeping a watch on different social media platforms round the clock and stern action will be initiated against those involved in such protests and in disturbing the peace.

He said vigil had been intensified outside all army recruitment coaching centres in different districts.

Coaching centres remained closed in Agra after an appeal made by Agra senior superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Singh. The SSP said an appeal was made to coaching centres, mostly in New Agra, to remain closed for a couple of days after the anti-Agnipath protests.

“The coaching centres respected the appeal and closed down for a few days,” he said.

Varanasi police commissioner A. Satish Ganesh said the police issued notices to all the coaching operators and asked them to maintain peace as well as appealed to them to pacify students by explaining the benefits of Agnipath scheme. He said there were eight army recruitment academies (coaching centres which guide Army aspirant youths) in Varanasi.

Strict instructions had given to the coaching center operators to not get involved in any protest and violence.

They have been warned that their responsibility will be fixed if violence is reported anywhere, he added.