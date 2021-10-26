Agra engineering college suspends 3 Kashmiri students for allegedlyraising pro-Pak slogans

AGRA Three B Tech students from Kashmir were suspended by an engineering college in Agra on Monday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing anti-national chats on their social media account after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 match on Sunday night. They posted stories praising Pakistan and disowned India as their country, said police.

On Tuesday, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders reached the college campus and raised slogans, seeking action against these students. They approached the Jagdishpura police station in this regard and a case was being registered against the students on the basis of the ‘tehrir’ (informal complaint) submitted by BJYM leaders, said Vikas Kumar, SP (city).

“It was alleged that these students had shared some anti-national posts on a messaging app,” he added.

“The college administration came to know about the three B.Tech students’ anti-national chats after the India-Pakistan in T-20 match on Sunday night. They were residing in the hostel on Bichpuri campus in Agra,” informed Ashish Shukla, chief proctor, RBS Engineering Technical Campus.

He said these students got admission to engineering courses on the basis of a central government scheme. “The trio was suspended from the hostel and college on Monday. But later, they apologized for their act,” added Shukla.

BJYM Braj prant leader Gaurav Rajawat filed the ‘tehrir’, alleging that the three Kashmiri students raised anti-India slogans and shared chats on social media that could disturb peace and tranquility.