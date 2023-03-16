On camera: Agra man drives car on railway platform for social media cred but…

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has been booked for driving a car on the platform of Agra Cantt railway station. The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, drove his car on the platform in a bid to allegedly make videos for social media platform Instagram.

Agra man drove his car on railway platform.(ANI)

The video, that went viral on social media platforms, shows passengers at the station were watching as Kumar was driving the car in reverse across the platform.

According to divisional commercial manager of Agra Prashasti Srivastava, the incident took place on March 8 at 11:30 pm due security lapse. Action is being taken in the matter.

Sunil Kumar has been reportedly booked for violating Sections 159 and 147 of the Railway Act.

The incident came after a video from Haryana's Gurugram went viral where a person was throwing cash out of a moving car. According to local police, he was inspired by a newly released web series Farzi to take the move.

“Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on a Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified,” senior police official told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently urged passengers to travel and not become a ‘trouble’ in an advisory against filming reels and dance videos for social media platforms inside the metro trains.

“Travel in metro and don't become a trouble,” DMRC said in a tweet in Hindi.

