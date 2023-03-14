YouTuber held for rash driving in Gurugram while recreating ‘Farzi’ scene

Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old Delhi-based YouTuber and his associate on charges of rash driving and endangering the lives of others after they allegedly shot a video clip of them throwing fake currency notes on the road from the boot of a moving car -- a recreation of a scene from popular web series “Farzi” -- on the Gold Course Road in Gurugram. Joravar Singh Kalsi (left) and his friend Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky. (HT Photo)

Police identified the suspect as YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his friend Gurpreet Singh alias Lucky. Both are Delhi residents and had come to Gurugram to shoot the video, said police.

Police said in the purported clip, Kalsi and Singh can be seen driving around on Golf Course Road and throwing fake currency notes on the road from the boot of the car, as the duo mouths dialogues from the Shahid Kapoor starrer web series ”Farzi”.

Kalsi has 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel and 342K followers on his Instagram account.

According to the police, Kalsi posted a Reel on his Instagram account on March 2, in which he and a friend are seen recreating the scene in the underpass of the Golf Course Road in his Maruti Baleno.

In the Reel, Kalsi asks Singh to start throwing out the currency and, mimicking the scene from the web series, his friend opens the boot of the moving car and started throwing out fake currency notes. Police have confirmed that the notes were fakes and had “Manoranjan Bank” written on them

The video was viewed by over a lakh on Instagram and put the police on the spot for not being able to stop the unauthorised filming of such a stunt in a high profile area.

In the FIR lodged on the complaint of Mohammad Zahid , an assistant sub inspector, it was stated that the officer came across the video on Instagram titled ”Paise uda Feroz” on Kalsi’s account.

“In the video, both men address each other as “Firoz” and “Sunny”. The vehicle number can also been seen clearly. The driver recorded the video while driving at a high speed on the Golf Course Road and his friend blew money from the vehicle after opening the boot. This was not only negligent but also put his life and the lives of the common people in danger,” said the ASI.

The case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 283 (obstruction in public way) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Lok police station

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east Delhi), said, “It appears that they did not have any permission to shoot the video and the act was done without any safety measures in place. Of late, several people have been recording such videos to gain online popularity by putting the safety of commuters at risk. Such acts could result in fatal accidents,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON