Agra police stop SP MP Suman from going to Mathura due to ‘security reasons’

District police in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday stopped Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman from going to a village in Mathura to meet a Dalit family there. While Suman protested and tore the police notice issued to him, the police said the decision was taken due to security reasons. Police deployed outside the residence of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra on May 26. (HT photo)

The SP MP was to go to Bhurekha village in Mathura to meet the Dalit family whose daughter’s wedding was allegedly disrupted by a group of Jat community members over loud DJ music on May 22.A case was registered at Naujheel police station against three named and others unidentified accused and police had to intervene to get the marriage ceremony completed.

A police team from Hariparvat police station reached Suman’s HIG flat adjoining Agra’s MG Road and placed barricades there on Monday morning. The SP MP objected to it, saying: “The goons who attacked my house in March are moving freely and I am being confined to my house. I belong to a political party and have every right to meet those who are facing hardships.” He also tried to unsuccessfully to break through the barricading.

‘’We had an input from Mathura police and administration on basis of which we were asked not to allow SP MP Ramji Lal Suman from moving to Mathura village on security grounds. As such, a notice was served on him and was not allowed to go to Mathura,” said Vinayak Bhosle, the assistant commissioner of police (Hariparvat Circle), Agra Police Commissionerate.

Earlier on May 2, the SP MP was not allowed to visit Aligarh. Agra police stopped him on ground of inputs from the Aligarh police and an advance notice was served to Suman, asking him not to travel on security grounds then.

To note, Suman’s residence in Agra was allegedly targeted by members of the Karni Sena on March 26 after he made a ‘controversial statement’—later expunged from Rajya Sabha records—about medieval Rajput ruler Rana Sanga of Mewar. On April 27, the SP MP’s convoy was allegedly attacked near Ghabhana police station limits in Aligarh.