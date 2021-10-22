Agra sanitation worker case: Probe transferred to Aligarh range police

The investigation into the alleged custodial death of an Agra sanitation worker has been transferred to the Aligarh range police to “maintain transparency”, a senior police official said on Friday.

“This was done to maintain transparency in the conduct of the investigation as the matter was against the Agra police. As such, it was found fit to have the investigation conducted by the police from another range,” said additional director general of police (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna on Friday.

“A report was sought from Agra SSP Muniraj G and was received at the Agra zone office on Thursday. As such, orders were issued to transfer the investigation and would now be conducted by the police from any district in the Aligarh range,” ADG further said.

The Aligarh range police comprises police of Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj and Hathras districts.

The Agra sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, was a suspect in the alleged theft of ₹25 lakh cash from the “maal-khana” (warehouse) of Jagdishpura police station of Agra on Sunday (October 17).

The sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, had allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night. His health deteriorated when police reportedly took him to his residence where ₹15 lakh cash was allegedly recovered after the theft.

He was rushed to hospital but was declared “brought dead” by the doctors. Five policemen, including an inspector, were suspended for the alleged custodial death.

Arun Valmiki used to do sanitation work at the police station.

Following the sanitation worker’s death, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after she met the family members of Arun Valmiki on in Agra Wednesday night.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and a Bahujan Samaj Party delegation, too, came to meet the family. A Congress delegation comprising former Union minister Salman Khurshid, former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Mathur reached the victim’s residence with a team of lawyers on Thursday.

On Friday, Union minister of state for law and justice Prof SP Singh Baghel, who is the Agra MP, visited Arun Valmiki’s residence and assured all help to the family members. He criticised the opposition leaders for “playing politics” over the death.

Former Uttarakhand governor and BJP national vice-president Baby Rani Maurya also met the family members and consoled them.