Agra university’s first semester exams for UG courses begin

The first semester exams for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses under the National Education Policy-2020 started at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday. The exams are being conducted in two shifts at 33 nodal centres having 385 centres.

“These exams for the first semester of students for BA, BSc and BCom started on Tuesday at various colleges affiliated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra. In all, 91,857 students are appearing for the first semester of BA, 74,558 for BSc and 13,627 for BCom,” informed Prof Pradeep Shridhar, the spokesperson for the university.

“The first shift begins at 8:30 am and ends at 10 am, and the second shift starts at 11.30 am till 1 pm,” Prof Shridhar added.

“A control room has been established, and online vigil is on at centres where exams are taking place. Prof VK Saraswat and Prof Manu Pratap Singh are in-charge of the control room,” he stated.

Exams for the second and third year of BA, BSc and BCom courses and the first and second year of postgraduate courses will start on April 20.

