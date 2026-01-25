Ahead of 2027 polls, BJP chief warns of ‘divisive forces’ in UP

In his first address in Uttar Pradesh after assuming office, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Sunday called upon party workers to gear up for the 2027 assembly elections. Addressing a gathering in Vrindavan, he warned against “divisive forces” saying they become active during elections and oppose the pace of development in the state. BJP president Nitin Nabin during his first visit to Mathura-Vrindavan on Sunday. (ANI)

Targeting opposition parties without naming them, Nabin alleged that such forces attempt to divide society during elections and “return to foreign countries once the polls are over”.

Sunday’s visit marked Nabin’s first trip to Uttar Pradesh since becoming BJP national president. He began his tour with visits to the religious towns of Mathura and Vrindavan.

Recalling his earlier visits to the state as a party worker, Nabin said Uttar Pradesh once carried the tag of a “Bimaru” state, but the situation had changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“UP is no longer a ‘Bimaru’ state. It is now among the leading states on the path of growth and development. There was lawlessness in UP when I visited the state in the past, but citizens changed the scenario with their votes,” the BJP chief said.

He was addressing the gathering after listening to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio address on Akshay Patra premises in Vrindavan along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary.

He said while Bihar was once known for “jungle raj”, Uttar Pradesh too had earlier witnessed lawlessness. “But credit goes to BJP workers for bringing the party to power at the Centre and winning successive elections,” he added.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is not only conserving cultural heritage to make believers of Sanatan proud, but is also ensuring development in the state. Uttar Pradesh is becoming ‘Uttam Pradesh’, with international-standard roads, highways and expressways,” the BJP chief said.

Referring to the PM’s radio address, Nabin credited Modi for initiating the cleanliness drive in 2014, which, he said, became a mass movement and changed the image of India in the global scenario.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that growth and development schemes reach the last man in the queue. VB-G RAM G aims to ensure a 125-day employment guarantee and weed out corruption in the past scheme. Those who were cheated are now given respect as PM Modi thinks about everyone without any discrimination,” the BJP chief said.

Nabin also recalled Modi’s call for youth to join politics and be part of the country’s transformation. Describing himself as a youth leader, he urged young people in Uttar Pradesh to actively support the government and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

With elections approaching, he cautioned BJP workers to remain vigilant against attempts to divide society. “Those who insulted the Constitution now speak in its name, and those who protected criminals question law and order,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Calling elections a “part-time business” for opposition parties, Nabin urged BJP workers to intensify outreach efforts and suggested organising collective listening of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at booth level from February.

Earlier in the day, Nabin, along with CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, offered prayers at Chandrodaya and Banke Bihari temples in Vrindavan. They later visited the residence of BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary to condole the death of his mother.