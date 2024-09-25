Ahead of bypolls, SP launches campaign to rope in more voters

Lucknow: The main opposition party in the state, the Samajwadi Party has launched ‘Matdata Jodo Abhiyan’, a campaign aimed at adding more voters to its fold on booths which the party had lost in 2022 state assembly elections. The party has also upped its game on social media asking its senior leaders to follow party workers to boost their morale. The main opposition party in the state, the Samajwadi Party has launched ‘Matdata Jodo Abhiyan’, a campaign aimed at adding more voters to its fold on booths which the party had lost in 2022 state assembly elections. (Pic for representation)

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had won 111 assembly seats on its own in the 2022 UP assembly elections. Now 10 assembly seats have fallen vacant due to various reasons and the party is gearing up to contest the bypolls on them. Though it is not clear if the SP will contest on these 10 assembly seats in alliance with the Congress, both the parties have asked their workers to gear up for the bypolls. The SP aims to strengthen the party at booth level as the SP chief has been talking in person to the booth adhyaksh of several districts to strategize for by-polls.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson and former MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “In all the constituencies which have to undergo bypolls, Samajwadi Party workers of have already met our national president Akhilesh Yadav. The booth level data which we have got and analysed shows on which booths we won as well as those where we lost. We have been working on how to further strengthen the booths which we had won and how to win the ones which we had lost. Our focus is to find out which community people are living in those villages, etc and bring them to our fold. Our focus is only booth at the moment and each person has been given responsibility of his respective booth. No one has been given responsibility of more than one booth.”

“SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has already met these booth adhyaksh in person and given them the responsibility of their respective booths. Our focus is to bring all the castes together to our fold in order to win the booths,” added the SP spokesperson.

On the dynamic social media policy of the SP, Sunil Singh ‘Sajan’ said, “Big leaders have been asked to follow local workers to boost their morale . If we follow our workers, then it’s obvious the following will also increase . Prabharis have been appointed on all the 10 assembly seats and they have already started working . We are not copying the BJP but doing better than them and will give better results too.”

The SP spokesperson also said that there was no third front (PDM) in the state and there was a direct fight between two ideologies. “There is a direct contest between two ideologies in the state, one which wants to end the reservation and does not believe in our Indian Constitution and the other comprises those with INDIA alliance, fighting for the rights of the PDA.”

However, reacting to SP’s booth level preparation and social media policy, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi has said that the SP had no vision of its own. “Samajwadi Party has no vision of its own. SP started its digital campaign after copying the BJP. They (SP) have always been trying to divide the society with caste-based politics, whereas BJP always takes everyone along with it.”

The 10 assembly seats for which bypolls will be held include Katehri in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Milkipur in Ayodhya, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Kundarki in Moradabad.