Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
lucknow news

Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’

With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day in May and many other festivals lined up, chief minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need for police to remain extra cautious and directed deployment of extra forces and use of drones in sensitive areas, the official added.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In view of recent instances of communal violence in some states, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to step up vigil across the state to “maintain communal harmony” and “to pre-empt any type of communal flare-up”, a senior official in the home department said.

With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day in May and many other festivals lined up, the chief minister stressed the need for police to remain extra cautious and directed deployment of extra forces and use of drones in sensitive areas, the official added.

The CM made the directions during a late night meeting to review the law and order situation with senior officials on Monday.

The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.

In a detailed advisory, the CM said “no religious procession should be taken out without due permission”, the official said on condition of anonymity.

RELATED STORIES

Adityanath also said that an affidavit should be taken from organisers regarding maintenance of peace and harmony before granting them permission, the official added. The chief minister said that permission should be given to only those religious processions which are taken out every year. No new processions should be allowed, the official said.

The state also ordered use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to the premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath uttar pradesh uttar pradesh politics festivals of india eid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP