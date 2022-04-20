Ahead of festivals: Yogi bolsters vigil for ‘communal harmony’
In view of recent instances of communal violence in some states, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed authorities to step up vigil across the state to “maintain communal harmony” and “to pre-empt any type of communal flare-up”, a senior official in the home department said.
With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day in May and many other festivals lined up, the chief minister stressed the need for police to remain extra cautious and directed deployment of extra forces and use of drones in sensitive areas, the official added.
The CM made the directions during a late night meeting to review the law and order situation with senior officials on Monday.
The orders came in the backdrop of violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area in Delhi last week and reports of violence in the course of Ram Navami rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat and West Bengal recently.
In a detailed advisory, the CM said “no religious procession should be taken out without due permission”, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Adityanath also said that an affidavit should be taken from organisers regarding maintenance of peace and harmony before granting them permission, the official added. The chief minister said that permission should be given to only those religious processions which are taken out every year. No new processions should be allowed, the official said.
The state also ordered use of loudspeakers at religious sites in such a manner that the sound is limited to the premises.
-
Will start verification drive to stop those who can disturb peace: CM Dhami
In a letter to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 17, Shankaracharya Parishad, a council of saints, demanded that non-Hindus, particularly Muslims, be prohibited from entering Char Dham shrines. The letters came days after the country witnessed instances of communal violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in several states.
-
Ludhiana | Money transfer firm employees robbed at gunpoint
In another incident of broad daylight robbery, two bike-borne men took away ₹10.9 lakh from two employees of a money transfer firm after threatening them with a gun near grain market on Gill Road on Tuesday evening. Jupinder Singh and Honey, employees of Bhagwati Maa Money transfer firm at Deepak Complex, said they had collected ₹10.9 lakh from Field Ganj and Samrala Chowk.
-
Ludhiana | Posing as customers, 3 women, aide steal jewellery from store
Posing as customers, four fraudsters including three women allegedly stole gold jewellery from a shop in Sarafa Bazar in the old city area on Tuesday afternoon. Complainant Gaurav Sachdev said that his father Ashok Kumar Sachdeva, 65, was present at their shop along with a worker when three women and a man came posing as customers. He added that the accused asked them to show some nose rings. Later, they showed interest in earrings also.
-
Chandigarh admn officials to meet business reps today over steep hike in penalty on building violations
The UT administration will hold a meeting with members of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Wednesday to hold further discussions on proposed amendments in the Capital of Punjab (development and regulation), Act, 1952. Chander Verma, convener, Chandigarh Coordination Committee and president, Chandigarh Business Council, said that deputy commissioner will meet representatives of different associations at UT guest house on Wednesday to discuss the issue.
-
With 8 Covid cases, Ludhiana sees biggest single day spike in a month
In the biggest single-day spike seen in the last one month, eight new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Sparking fresh fears of another Covid wave, the daily infections had started seeing a rise on Monday itself when six cases were reported. Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, however, said there was no need to panic at this stage. The district currently has 21 active cases.
