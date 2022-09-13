Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas

Ahead of festive season, UP Police's meeting focuses on 10 key areas

lucknow news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:35 PM IST

The DGP, UP, has instructed police personnel on a priority basis to ensure crowd management during festivals with advanced planning and technique to prevent any untoward incident.

The conference was organised by the director general of police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials.(Twitter)
Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday held a video conference at its headquarters in Lucknow to review the overall law and order situation in the state, in addition to making preparations in view of the upcoming festivals.

The conference was organised by the director general of police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh and involved several top officials, including the principal secretary of home, ADG LO (law and order) and ADG crime, among others.

In a series of tweets, the UP Police informed about 10 key focus areas that will be monitored in the days ahead.

The DGP, UP, has instructed police personnel on a priority basis to ensure crowd management during festivals with advanced planning and technique to prevent any untoward incident.

To maintain the overall law and order situation in the state, the UP Police has also decided to go tough on drugs and crime mafia.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site

The meeting also focused on refining the police's overall image in the public eye. Strict intolerance towards corrupt or unruly behaviour by any police officer in the public domain including social media has also been agreed upon in the meeting. It was also decided to keep the department's social media profiles active to improve response time against complaints.

Additionally, the ADG zone and inspector general of police will also plan frequent routine visits to keep a check on overall administrative affairs including monitoring new project sites.

UP Police is also planning to take strict measures against road mafias including action against illegal taxi stands, vehicles, and vendors without a licence, in a bid to improve the state's traffic flow further. A decision on taking efforts to maintain the integrity of crime scenes through swift coordination was also taken in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh police yogi adityanath
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP