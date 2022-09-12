Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work.

The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.

“Increase the machinery and resources at the airport site to ensure that the project is completed as soon as possible. This airport is extremely important for the overall development of the entire region. The work on the airport has led to several industries being set up in the area and many other industrial sectors are coming up, providing huge employment opportunities,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.

The CM was accompanied by Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Yamuna Authority CEO Arunvir Singh and DM Suhas LY. The presentation regarding the progress of construction work was given by the CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, Christoph Schnellmann.

He explained how the first runway is likely to be ready by 2023-24 and will cater to a capacity of 12 million people annually. The second runway is expected to be ready by 2024 and will be able to handle a footfall of 30 million people annually by 2031 and 70 million by 2040. In the next phase, three more runways will be developed.

Following the airport, he reached Expomart in Greater Noida and reviewed the preparations ahead of the PM’s visit for the summit on Monday. He visited the helipad, the exhibition area and the main program hall and instructed all district officials to ensure that the foreign guests are taken care of. He added that extra deployment should be done to ensure that there are no traffic congestion points in the city.

The World Dairy Summit is being hosted by India this year after it was first held here in 1974. The event will be attended by participants from over 46 countries.

Later in the evening, Yogi met all district officials at the Gautam Budh University. The CP as well as the DM informed him about the preparations as well as the detailed micro plan of security arrangements being done by the departments for the event.