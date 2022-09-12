Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site
The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work.
The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.
“Increase the machinery and resources at the airport site to ensure that the project is completed as soon as possible. This airport is extremely important for the overall development of the entire region. The work on the airport has led to several industries being set up in the area and many other industrial sectors are coming up, providing huge employment opportunities,” said CM Yogi Adityanath.
The CM was accompanied by Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Yamuna Authority CEO Arunvir Singh and DM Suhas LY. The presentation regarding the progress of construction work was given by the CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, Christoph Schnellmann.
He explained how the first runway is likely to be ready by 2023-24 and will cater to a capacity of 12 million people annually. The second runway is expected to be ready by 2024 and will be able to handle a footfall of 30 million people annually by 2031 and 70 million by 2040. In the next phase, three more runways will be developed.
Following the airport, he reached Expomart in Greater Noida and reviewed the preparations ahead of the PM’s visit for the summit on Monday. He visited the helipad, the exhibition area and the main program hall and instructed all district officials to ensure that the foreign guests are taken care of. He added that extra deployment should be done to ensure that there are no traffic congestion points in the city.
The World Dairy Summit is being hosted by India this year after it was first held here in 1974. The event will be attended by participants from over 46 countries.
Later in the evening, Yogi met all district officials at the Gautam Budh University. The CP as well as the DM informed him about the preparations as well as the detailed micro plan of security arrangements being done by the departments for the event.
-
Varanasi court rejects plea against suit filed by Hindu side in Gyanvapi case
A Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, ruling that the plea seeking permission for the worship of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the Gyanvapi mosque was maintainable in the court of law. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing.
-
Cases of mobile, gold chain theft reported during Ganpati immersion
Several cases of mobile theft and chain snatching were reported at Vishrambaug, Faraskhana and other police stations during Ganpati immersion. According to the police, on the last day of the Ganesh festival, three FIRs were registered at Vishrambaug and two at Faraskhana police stations against mobile theft. One chain snatching case has been filed at Wanowrie police station. A 25-year-old woman registered a case of mobile theft in Vishrambaug police station.
-
Treating juvenile as major in murder trial: HC orders probe against police inspector
The Bombay high court has directed the additional commissioner of police, north region, to inquire into the allegations that an inspector attached to Dindoshi police station misled the Juvenile Justice Board and ensured that a minor arrested in a murder case was treated like a major and lodged in the Thane central jail after his father failed to meet The police inspector, Samadhan Wagh demand of ₹50,000.
-
Mohan Veena recital by Ajay P Jha leaves the audience enthralled
Eminent Mohan Veena exponent Ajay P Jha wove magic and left the audience spellbound with his soothing Mohan Veena recital at the 276th Monthly Baithak at the ML Koser Auditorium, Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh. Jha is the foremost disciple of Grammy Award winner Padmashree Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Jha was accompanied by city-based Dr Mahendra Prasad Sharma on Tabla. Jha began his recital with 'Raga Jog Kauns' through 'alaap', 'jod alaap' and 'jod jhalla'.
-
Uttarakhand SDRF recovers bodies of 3 teenagers from river after 3-day search
A team of the Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of three teenagers from a river near the stadium in Kotdwar in Pauri district after an intensive search of three days on Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Aryan,16, resident of Govind Nagar, Kotdwar, Deepak, 13, son of Krishna Kumar from Behad Bijnaur in Uttar Pradesh and Namo Chetri, 15, son of Sanjeev Kumar from Govind Nagar Kotdwar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics