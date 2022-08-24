Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
Chief minister inaugurates 144 buildings worth ₹260 crore for police dept, says investments of around ₹4 lakh crore possible in the state only due to improved law and order
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times.
“Police personnel, who work round the clock for law and order improvement, deserve better facilities. And keeping this in mind, the government has cleared over ₹6,000 crore projects of the police department in the past five years,” he said while addressing police officials at an event organised at the Lok Bhawan auditorium.
Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
Adityanath emphasised that the state government was focused on improving infrastructure and manpower of the police force. As many as 1.62 lakh police personnel had been recruited and trained during the past five years. This was meant to improve police manpower ratio in the state, which was earlier very low, he said.
He said the government was committed to providing better basic facilities like barracks at police lines, police stations and outposts for lower-rung police personnel, residential quarters for their families and better meals in the mess.
“We were voted for the second time only on the ground of improved law and order,” the CM emphasized.
Adityanath said investments of around ₹4 lakh crore were possible in UP only due to improved law and order condition. “Earlier no industrialists wanted come to UP due to poor law and order, but now everybody is interested in investing in the state,” he added.
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan Yadav's had taken from a company through online mode, an official said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
Couple fought over custody of 2-yr-old daughter after separation. He kills her: Cop
Dehradun: A 30-year-old man in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district allegedly killed hKuldeep Rathi, a truck driver'stwo-year-old daughter and then tried to slit his throat after a dispute with her mother on who would get her custody once they separate, police said on Wednesday. The little girl was found, her throat slit, in the sugarcane fields of Haridwar's Khala Teera village. Police said the suspect, Kuldeep Rathi, is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
After floor test win, Nitish looks to expand to UP with eye on 2024 polls
After breaking off from the National Democratic Alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, the Janta Dal (United) is working towards strengthening its base in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the eastern districts bordering Bihar. The JD(U) has appointed former Jaunpur Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Singh, known for his muscle power, as the party's national general secretary in Uttar Pradesh. His wife Srikala Reddy is a zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.
‘Declare Supertech twin towers area ‘No Fly Zone’ during demolition’: Officials
Ahead of the demolition of Supertech's Apex and Ceyanne towers in Noida on Sunday, the real estate developer has written to Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation requesting them to take precautionary measures with regards to security of aeroplanes that may cross the area on the day, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
