Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state

LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times.

“Police personnel, who work round the clock for law and order improvement, deserve better facilities. And keeping this in mind, the government has cleared over ₹6,000 crore projects of the police department in the past five years,” he said while addressing police officials at an event organised at the Lok Bhawan auditorium.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.

Adityanath emphasised that the state government was focused on improving infrastructure and manpower of the police force. As many as 1.62 lakh police personnel had been recruited and trained during the past five years. This was meant to improve police manpower ratio in the state, which was earlier very low, he said.

He said the government was committed to providing better basic facilities like barracks at police lines, police stations and outposts for lower-rung police personnel, residential quarters for their families and better meals in the mess.

“We were voted for the second time only on the ground of improved law and order,” the CM emphasized.

Adityanath said investments of around ₹4 lakh crore were possible in UP only due to improved law and order condition. “Earlier no industrialists wanted come to UP due to poor law and order, but now everybody is interested in investing in the state,” he added.