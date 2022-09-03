U.P. preferred place for investors due to improved law and order: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh has become the preferred destination for investors because of improved law and order which has changed the state’s earlier image. He launched several development projects worth ₹267 crore in Bijnor. During his address, the CM also talked about the history of the Malan river.

“No riots took place in the last five- and-a-half years in the state. The state is receiving huge investments and employment opportunities are being generated. Now highways and expressways are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh,” said Yogi.

Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the CM said no communal riots took place under his regime. He added that the state was on the path of development. Yogi also said Uttar Pradesh was working tirelessly to achieve the goal of “one district, one medical college”.

Emphasising that the state government follows zero tolerance policy against crime, Yogi said his government would not allow “the security of traders and entrepreneurs in U.P. to be breached.” “Uttar Pradesh has progressed strongly in the last five-and-a-half-years precisely because of restoration of rule of law in the state,” the CM said.

Expressing satisfaction over the development works, the CM said “I am happy to inform you that the work on the four-lane Bijnor-Moradabad road has been completed at a cost of ₹208 crore. Similarly, an amount of ₹51.81 crore was made available for widening and strengthening of Rehar, Kaharipur, Badigarh, Surajnagar roads.”

Furthermore, ₹38.32 crore was provided by the government for the widening and strengthening of Moradabad Haridwar Dehradun state road whereas ₹15.23 crore was released for Nagina Haraiwali Sehpur State Road, he added. The CM also informed that ₹28.7 crore had been spent on the work of Datianath, Chandpur Nurpur Marg along with taking forward the work of a 100-bed hospital in Dhampur.

Listing the development works, the CM said, “The construction work of Mahatma Vidur Government Medical College at a cost of ₹281 crore is also in progress on a war footing. And it is our endeavour that from the next session the student of Bijnor can get admission to the medical college.”

The CM remarked that the government was carrying out development works in various sectors including education, health, agriculture, and for employment generation on a priority basis. Earlier in the day , the CM said in Moradabad that efforts made for providing benefits of welfare and development schemes to people without discrimination had started yielding results and people were getting benefits of these schemes.

He also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of state government’s development schemes in five districts— Moradabad, Rampur, Bijnor, Sambhal and Amroha—of Moradabad division during his review meeting of the division’s development and law and order situation.

The CM arrived in Moradabad on Saturday morning on his two-day visit of the division. He met representatives of many political parties to get their feedback on different projects and also discussed issues raised by them.

During the review meeting, Yogi appreciated the Moradabad administration for its efforts to take the export of brass items from the district to over ₹10,000 crore. He said the brass industry suffered a jolt during Covid pandemic but industrialists and entrepreneurs of the district worked hard to promote expert of brass items under the government’s “One District, One Product” scheme.

The CM was briefed that earlier export of brass items was nearly ₹4,000 crore which was now expected to go beyond ₹10,000 crore. He further said such outcomes indicated that we were moving in the right direction.

“I am glad to see that innovative experiments are being used in the division in agricultural and other areas by using technologies,” Yogi said. He directed officials to ensure timely construction of Madhya Ganga Canal project, construction of Police Lines headquarters and other projects.

Yogi also directed officials to look for opportunities in the field of health, education, infrastructure and industries where investment could be invited to generate employment and ensure a good life to people.

He also appreciated people’s representatives for evincing interest in giving impetus to development activities in different districts of the division. The CM expressed his satisfaction over law and order situation in the division and said officials discharged their duties effectively to execute state government’s zero tolerance against crime.