Ahead of GBC 4.0, special team to brief youths about job opportunities: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a special team of highly-skilled retired Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats and senior educationists that will visit colleges and universities across state to discuss with students the UP Global Investors’ Summit-2023, the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony (GBC) 4.0 and associated employment generation. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath with the 42-member special team of retired officers and educationists in Lucknow on Feb 16. (Sourced)

Yogi announced the team after he held a dialogue with the 42-member special team comprising retired officers and senior educationists at his residence on Friday morning. The team includes 12 retired officers from the Indian Administrative Service, 4 from the Indian Police Service and 7 from the Indian Forest Service besides 19 senior educationists.

On February 17-18, this team will engage in discussions with the youth at different universities/colleges, addressing their queries related to jobs, employment, and career planning. Additionally, they will raise awareness about the Global Investors Summit-2023 and GBC@IV, said the statement from CM’s office.

Among the 42, Avanish Awasthi will visit IIM, Lucknow, Navneet Sehgal will visit IIIT, Lucknow, Sanjeev Mittal, Amity University, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Pravir Kumar will visit Gautam Buddha University, Noida.

Likewise, Arvind Kumar will got King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, T Venkatesh to Dr RML Law University, Lucknow and Sanjay Bhoosreddy will visit Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur.

“The GIS-2023 was highly successful. We received investment proposals of nearly ₹40 lakh crore. And now within a year, these proposals are being implemented. This will immensely contribute to the overall development of the state and provide abundant employment and career opportunities for our youth. You all have been supportive collaborators in this journey,” Yogi said at the meeting.

“Each of you possesses extensive experience in public life, having shouldered significant responsibilities. It is expected that our youths will benefit from your experiences and your support in this endeavour is highly appreciated,” the CM added.

He said: “Initiatives such as the Investors Summit and the GBC are not solely for the benefit of entrepreneurs but primarily for our youth. They stand to gain the most from these endeavours. As industries are established, job opportunities will be created, directly benefiting our youth.” “Familiarise the youth with the schemes run by the central and the state governments for their welfare. Guide them on how this summit (GBC 4.0) will be useful for their bright future,” he told the officers and the educationists.

“Recently, a report was published indicating that 60,000 workers returned from Tamil Nadu to the state. All of them were employed in the textile sector. Their decision to return underscores their optimism for a prosperous and secure future in Uttar Pradesh. It’s crucial to recognise that these workers not only contribute to factory operations but also play a vital role in bolstering the state’s economy. Similarly, we did skill mapping of the migrants who returned to the state during the Covid-19 period and facilitated employment opportunities here,” he said.