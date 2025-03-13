Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahead of Holi, big crackdown on illicit liquor trade

ByQazi Faraz Ahmad, Lucknow
Mar 13, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Ahead of Holi, the excise department launched a crackdown on illegal liquor, conducting over 31,000 raids and seizing 1.11 lakh litres since March 1.

Ahead of Holi, the state excise department is running a special prohibition campaign since March 1 to curb the manufacturing, sale and smuggling of illegal liquor.

(File)
(File)

As per a senior official of the excise department, joint teams of excise, local administration and police officials were raiding locations where illicit liquor are manufactured and sold. To prevent inter-state smuggling, temporary check posts have been set up on national and state highways.

The campaign was being carried out on the instructions excise commissioner Adarsh Singh, the official said.

As part of the drive, the teams conducted 31,176 raids, registered 3,556 cases, recovered 1.11 lakh litres of illegal liquor and destroyed 1.43 lakh kg of raw materials used in making liquor from March 1 to 11.

In this period, 644 people arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Also, two vehicles that were used in the transportation of illegal liquor were seized.

Most of the illegal liquor was recovered from Saharanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jhansi. Along with strict enforcement, the teams were inspecting brick kilns, RO plants, eateries, licensed shops, model shops and wholesale licensees to permanently remove all illegal liquor dens.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On