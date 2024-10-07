Ahead of UP by-elections, BSP plan on Khair seat goes awry as party leader joins Cong

Lucknow: Before the by-election on 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suffered setback with party leader Charu Kain joining the Congress on Sunday. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded strict action against Yati Narsinghanand Mahant of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad for allegedly making a “hate speech” that hurt the feelings of Muslims . (HT FILE)

Charu Kain was runner-up in the 2022 assembly election on Khair assembly seat, polling 65,302 votes while BJP candidate Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki won the election polling 1,39,643. RLD candidate Bhagwati Prasad got 41, 644 votes. RLD contested the election in alliance with Samajwadi Party. Congress candidate Monika polled 1514 votes. The seat fell vacant after the election of Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki from Hathras Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.

The BSP has decided to field candidates on all the 10 assembly seats in the by-poll. Though the party has not finalized the candidate on Khair seat, Charu was considered front-runner for the ticket. She comes from the Dalit community while her father-in- law Tejvir Singh Guddu enjoys influence over the Jat community whose support will be decisive in the by-poll.

Senior BSP leaders Gore Lal Jatav and Bhim Rao Ambedkar had recently organized a series of meetings in Khair assembly segment to mobilize the party cadre for the by- election. “Charu Kain joining the Congress has upset the BSP plan on Khair assembly seat,” said a BSP leader and added that the party would redraw its strategy and field a loyal candidate, committed to the party ideology.

The joining of Congress by Kain before the by-election has made it clear that under the SP- Congress alliance agreement the Khair seat is likely to be allotted to the Congress.

Maya demands action against Mahant

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded strict action against Yati Narsinghanand Mahant of Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad for allegedly making a “hate speech” that hurt the feelings of Muslims .

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, the BSP chief said in Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which had created unrest and tension in that area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished.

The Indian Constitution guaranteed secularism i.e. equal respect for all religions. Therefore, it was the responsibility of the Central and state governments to take strict legal action against those who violated it so that there was peace in the country and development was not hindered, she said.