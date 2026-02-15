AI a necessity for quality healthcare to all: Anupriya Patel

Anupriya Patel, Union minister of state for health and family welfare, on Sunday said while artificial intelligence (AI) is a necessity today but what is needed is safety, responsibility and ethics for its use in healthcare. Union MoS Anupriya Patel addressing a meet on the use of AI in healthcare and education in Varanasi on Feb 15. (HT photo)

She further said AI is central to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the goal of achieving universal health coverage. Emphasising that India carries nearly 20% of the global disease burden, she remarked that the use of AI will ensure accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen.

Patel was addressing a gathering of professors and students after inaugurating a ‘National Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Health Care and Education (NCAIHC-2026)’ at the KN Udupa Auditorium, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU).

The three-day conference, themed ‘AI for Viksit Bharat: Transforming Health Care and Learning’ has brought together eminent academicians, clinicians, policymakers, technologists, and researchers from across the country.

She also referred to initiatives such as telemedicine expansion and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, along with the development of India-centric, frugal, and scalable AI solutions. The Union MoS underscored that while AI holds transformative potential, its adoption must be guided by strong regulatory safeguards, data privacy protections, transparency, and capacity building among healthcare professionals.

BHU vice chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi emphasised that the time has come to move beyond discussion towards direct and responsible integration of AI within the healthcare system of IMS-BHU.

He proposed formation of a dedicated task force to ensure safeguards, regulatory compliance, and structured implementation, stressing that technological advancement must be accompanied by preparedness and proactive learning.

Guest of honour Daya Shankar Mishra, UP Ayush minister, acknowledged the immense pressure under which Sir Sunderlal Hospital functions, serving not only Varanasi but vast regions of Purvanchal and neighbouring states.

He urged healthcare professionals to uphold compassion, patience, and human values while embracing technological advancements, expressing confidence that digital integration and AI adoption would further strengthen the hospital’s role as a major regional healthcare hub.

Reena Ashish, director, ministry of health & family welfare, and Prof SN Sankhwar, director, IMS-BHU, also graced the occasion.