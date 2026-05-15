AI for All initiative rolled out across UP; citizens to receive free training

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) has started implementing the ‘AI for All’ initiative across the state with the objective of strengthening the foundation of ‘Digital India’ and connecting the youth with future technologies. Under this initiative, citizens of the state are being provided with free online training in Artificial Intelligence (AI). For representation only (File)

State minister (independent charge) for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, on Thursday noted that AI is rapidly transforming the landscape of employment and industries in the current era. In this context, he said the state government’s objective is to ensure the maximum number of young people acquire knowledge of this modern technology, become self-reliant and secure new employment opportunities.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched this ambitious programme on April 13, 2026, during a mega employment fair organised in Muzaffarnagar. Conducted by the UPSDM in collaboration with the global IT institution, Oracle University, the programme is proving particularly beneficial for youth, students, aspirants preparing for competitive examinations and the general public.

The programme features a course titled ‘AI for You: Training and Assessment’ that spans approximately three hours and is conducted entirely online. Upon completing the training, candidates undergo an online assessment; successful participants are subsequently awarded a certified certificate, which will prove instrumental in their career advancement.

Mission director Pulkit Khare stated that the UPSDM is committed to taking this initiative to every citizen, and all district programme management units have been directed to ensure maximum registrations. Interested candidates can register for free via a simple process through the ‘AI for All’ tab on the official website of the UPSDM and receive training from the comfort of their homes.