AIMPLB postpones ‘Bharat Bandh’ over Waqf Amendment Act

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has postponed the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Waqf Amendment Act, which was scheduled for Friday. The decision was made at an emergency meeting on Wednesday, and the new dates will be announced later, AIMPLB stated in a press release. A peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, scheduled for October 11, is still planned, according to the AIMPLB. (File Photo)

The AIMPLB stated that the bandh call coincided with religious festivals in several states. “According to reports, religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place in some states of the country on the same dates. In view of this, an emergency meeting of the office bearers of the AIMPB was convened under the chairmanship of Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the board,” the statement read.

Following deliberations, it was unanimously resolved to postpone the protest. “... new dates will be announced shortly,” the AIMPLB said. The board clarified that the movement against the Waqf Amendment Act will go on as planned, with all other protest programs continuing on their respective dates.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, member of the AIMPLB executive committee, added, “As the protest dates are clashing with the festivities of our Hindu brothers, the AIMPLB has decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh protest.”

Earlier, the AIMPLB had announced that members of the Muslim community would voluntarily shut their businesses, offices and establishments, except medical stores, from 8 am to 2 pm on October 3. A peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, scheduled for October 11, is still planned, according to the board.