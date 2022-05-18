AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship.
The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the working committee which the AIMPLB convened to discuss the Gyanvapi issue. The board members also discussed Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
“Muslims cannot tolerate desecration of masjid. The AIMPLB had called a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issue of Gyanvapi mosque and has decided to provide legal aid to the mosque and its committee. The issue of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque was also discussed,” said Qasim Rasool Ilyas, executive member, AIMPLB.
During the meeting, it was regretted that the places of worship of Muslims in the country were being targeted and Religious Places Act of 1991, which was enacted in Parliament with the consent of all, was being openly flouted, said Ilyas.
The board also asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country.
“The members realised that on one hand, the hate mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force. On the other hand, the central and state government, which have constitutional responsibility, are not coming to fore against the false propaganda,” the AIMPLB press note reads.
He said the board appealed to Muslims to maintain peace, stand with courage and fight the legal battle to the best of their ability.
The AIMPLB, a leading organisation of Muslims in the country, is a non-government body constituted in 1973 to adopt suitable strategies for the protection and continued applicability of Muslim personal law in India, most importantly the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937.
-
5 UP districts among top 10 aspirational districts, says Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that eight of Uttar Pradesh's aspirational districts had got good ranking among the 112 aspirational districts of India while the state's five districts figured among the top 10 aspirational districts with Balrampur getting the top ranking, according to a press release. The Niti Ayog had identified UP's eight districts as aspirational districts. These included Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonebhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti.
-
Eight-hour shift starts for all constabulary
Mumbai After reducing the working hours of women police personnel from 12 to eight in September, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey decided to implement the eight-hour duty format for all members of the constabulary from Tuesday. The constabulary includes police constables, police naik, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. The police administration has excluded 30 days every calendar year from the eight-hour work schedule when the city requires 24-hour police presence for maintaining law and order.
-
BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary
After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.
-
Delhi reports 532 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 2.13%
Delhi logged 532 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent. With this, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198.
-
After hijab row, Karnataka govt mandates uniforms for PU students
Following the recent Karnataka High Court order after the 'hijab' controversy, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.
