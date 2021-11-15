Air pollution: LMC recovers fine of 44,000 from builders for violating norms

As part of its efforts to control air pollution, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated a campaign against uncovered construction sites in the state capital and realised a fine of ₹44,000 from such builders for flouting pollution norms, said an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So far, the civic body has identified 61 hotspots of pollution where construction activities are going on without any checks.

Presently, most of the builders are not covering the construction sites and also not spraying water on building material to control pollution.

“The LMC has identified major sources of air pollution like construction work, building material, road dust, pollution in industrial areas, traffic jams and burning of garbage etc. The pollution can only be controlled with the coordination and cooperation of residents, that’s why drives to control pollution are important,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

He said: “For monitoring pollution, LMC is analysing data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) daily.”

On Sunday, LMC also rolled out 8 anti-smog guns with advanced sprinklers, 40 tractor mounted sprinklers, 8 mechanical sweeping machines in the field to control air pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}