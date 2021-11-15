Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Air pollution: LMC recovers fine of 44,000 from builders for violating norms
lucknow news

Air pollution: LMC recovers fine of 44,000 from builders for violating norms

Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has also identified 61 hotspots of air pollution where construction activities are going on without any checks
The LMC has identified major sources of air pollution like construction work, building material, road dust, pollution in industrial areas, traffic jams and burning of garbage etc. (Pic for representation only)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As part of its efforts to control air pollution, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated a campaign against uncovered construction sites in the state capital and realised a fine of 44,000 from such builders for flouting pollution norms, said an official.

So far, the civic body has identified 61 hotspots of pollution where construction activities are going on without any checks.

Presently, most of the builders are not covering the construction sites and also not spraying water on building material to control pollution.

“The LMC has identified major sources of air pollution like construction work, building material, road dust, pollution in industrial areas, traffic jams and burning of garbage etc. The pollution can only be controlled with the coordination and cooperation of residents, that’s why drives to control pollution are important,” said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

He said: “For monitoring pollution, LMC is analysing data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) daily.”

On Sunday, LMC also rolled out 8 anti-smog guns with advanced sprinklers, 40 tractor mounted sprinklers, 8 mechanical sweeping machines in the field to control air pollution.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP