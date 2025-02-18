Airlines update flight schedules for runaway works

Ahead of the runaway recarpeting works that will begin from March 1, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSI) in Lucknow has completed the rescheduling of flights, officials said. Airlines had updated their schedules accordingly, with IndiGo being the first to display the revised timings on its website, they added. (File)

Airport officials confirmed that these changes were implemented after mutual consultations with the airlines. Passengers are advised to review their flight details to ensure they are aware of any modifications to their itineraries. It’s important to note that airlines may offer options such as rebooking or refunds if the schedule change significantly affects travel plans.

According to an airport spokesperson, around 70 flights that previously operated between 10 am and 6 pm have been rescheduled. The recarpeting work will be performed daily during these hours from March 1 to July 15.

The airport operates around 132 flights daily, with IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, Akasa Air, Fly Big, Star Air, Saudia, Oman Air, Fly Dubai, Thai Air Asia, Air Asia Malaysia, Salam Air, and Flynas operating from Lucknow. Approximately, 58 flights are expected to operate in the morning hours, while the rest will operate in the evening hours.