Ajay Rai signals party tickets for Congress-backed village panchayat winners

With village panchayat elections expected in early 2026, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Saturday said that those who win the local body polls with Congress support will be considered strong contenders for party tickets in the 2027 state assembly elections. Ajay Rai urged Congress workers to continue their fight against the “atrocities” of the current government. (Sourced)

Addressing a divisional conference of Congress workers from Gorakhpur division here, Rai said similar meetings are being held across the state. He added that he chose to attend the Gorakhpur event as the region, along with Varanasi, remains a key political base for the BJP.

Rai urged Congress workers to continue their fight against the “atrocities” of the current government. “The entire Congress party stands firmly with you,” he said.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he claimed that he narrowed the margin in Varanasi while contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the PM was briefly trailing during counting.

The Congress leader pointed to a lack of coordination between the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, calling it a reflection of internal issues within the state government. He also criticised the Election Commission, alleging that voters were being harassed by the requirement of documents like birth certificates for registration.

Rai said the BJP government had weakened the education system, claiming that schools were being closed while liquor shops were allowed to operate. He also cited rising unemployment and inflation as signs of misgovernance and said the Congress would continue to raise people’s issues across the state.

Later, Rai visited the residence of the state Congress vice president, Vishwavijay Singh, to offer condolences following the death of Singh’s father.