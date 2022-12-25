Akasa Air services starting from Lucknow today

Officials of domestic carrier Akasa Air on Saturday greeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath by giving him the first symbolic boarding bass on the eve of the commencement of maiden flight of the airline from Lucknow.

The CM said the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in Lok Sabha five times, on December 25 is celebrated as good governance day.

“On his birth anniversary, a new air service is being started from Lucknow to Mumbai and Bengaluru. It is heartening for all of us,” Yogi said.

The CM said Uttar Pradesh has benefited immensely from the ‘Udaan’ scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the PM’s dreams of air travel for common man wearing slippers and better air services in Uttar Pradesh were now coming true.

Yogi said that Akasa Air’s service should also be linked to Varanasi. The CM, according to a statement from the state government, said that the state government was getting 10 new airports constructed.

Air service was going to start in areas like Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Chitrakoot, Shravasti and Sonbhadra, he said. An airport was being built at a very high altitude in Chitrakoot, he added. He told Air Akasa officials that air service should be started from Lucknow, Varanasi or Kushinagar to Kathmandu.

Akasa Air chief executive officer Vinay Dubey, co-founder Neelu Khatri, co-founder Praveen Iyer, vice president Harjinder Singh and many other top officials were present on the occasion, said the statement.