Akbar Nagar: LDA receives 497 more applications for PM Awas on last day

LUCKNOW: On the last day of the Lucknow Development Authority’s registration camp in Akbar Nagar, 497 residents enrolled for the PM Awas Yojana housing scheme, bringing the total figure to 1,700. In December last year, the development authority declared Akbar Nagar an illegal slum where houses had been constructed in an unauthorised manner on Kukrail riverbed. (Sourced)

414 residents from phase 1 of Akbar Nagar and 83 from phase 2 enrolled for the PM Awas on Sunday.

LDA’s additional secretary, Gyanendra Varma, said that the total number of registrations for PM Awas has reached 1,700 on the last day. However, LDA has served notices to 1,240 dwellers to vacate the houses.

“Notices were issued to those residing in pucca (concrete) houses. It’s possible that either residents living in huts have also applied for the PM Awas or multiple applications have been submitted from several houses. We will need to verify this,” Varma pointed out.

The LDA has also written to the State Election Commission seeking permission to demolish the remaining 100 commercial establishments in Akbar Nagar. However, the development authority has yet to receive a response from the election commission.

In December last year, the development authority declared Akbar Nagar an illegal slum where houses had been constructed in an unauthorised manner on Kukrail riverbed. After residents of Akbar Nagar approached the Lucknow high court earlier this year seeking a stay on the LDA’s demolition drive, the court directed the development authority to allocate PM Awas to all BPL cardholders. The court also set a deadline of midnight on March 31 for all residents to vacate their premises.

BPL cardholders move SC

A group of BPL cardholders from Akbar Nagar has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the LDA’s demolition drive. The petition is scheduled for a hearing on April 15. Until then, the development authority will refrain from carrying out any demolition drives against residential properties in Akbar Nagar.