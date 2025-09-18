Akhilesh accuses govt of ‘conspiracy’ to ruin farmers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of systematically destroying farmers in the state as part of a conspiracy. He also alleged that the government wanted to usurp farmers’ land. SP president Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

In a statement, Akhilesh alleged that fertiliser was being black-marketed across the state, leaving farmers helpless. “Farmers in need are unable to get fertiliser. They have been forced to wander from place to place, stand in long queues and even face police lathicharge. Due to this shortage, crops have been ruined,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP government’s policies were aimed at pushing farmers out of agriculture. “This government wants to ruin farmers so that they abandon farming and turn into labourers, while their land is usurped,” he alleged.

On corruption, the SP chief alleged that kickbacks and black-marketing had become rampant under BJP rule. “Even BJP MLAs admit to getting 10% commission from their MLA funds. No work is done without commission. This is why roads crumble as soon as they are built. Despite nine years in power, the BJP government has failed even to fill potholes,” Akhilesh said.