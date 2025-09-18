BJP workers have machines to make fake Aadhaar cards: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged Bharatiya Janata Party workers have machines to make fake Aadhaar cards which are used for voting in the name of fake voters. He also accused the Election Commission of being hand in glove with the BJP government. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Yadav was speaking at a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow after meeting party workers from Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Gautam Buddhnagar (Noida).,

“Our workers from Ghaziabad and Noida have informed me that they have come across voter lists with thousands of fake names in their districts,” he said.

“The BJP got these fake votes polled in their favour with the help of fake Aadhaar cards. The BJP workers have machines to make Aadhaar cards,” Yadav said.

“Our workers will have to rectify the voter list, help people in getting their names added to the list, making them vote and then safeguarding the polled votes as well,” he said.

To a question on reports of the SP office in Moradabad getting a notice from the government and apprehension of it getting bulldozed, the SP chief said, “If the BJP dares to bulldoze our office, we will use the same bulldozer against their encroachments. The BJP government has bulldozed the houses of Muslims. Yadavs and Dalits in the state. If they have guts I dare them to bulldoze the buildings of Akhilesh Dubey in Kanpur. They will not do it as the truth of many IPS officers will come out in the open.”

In response, the BJP opened a broadside with the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, with its leaders alleging that during its regime cow smugglers had a free run and illegal slaughterhouses flourished. The party also accused SP president, Akhilesh Yadav, of having no other agenda except to grab power.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that during the Samajwadi Party regime artistes were invited from Mumbai to Saifai, and the money was spent from the government treasury.