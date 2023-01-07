Akhilesh attacks Centre’s plan of foreign universities’ campuses in India

Targeting the Centre over its proposal to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses in India, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said it would be better to first improve the conditions of world-famous Indian educational institutions.

Akhilesh also termed the move an attack on reservation for dalits and backwards as the “BJP had been against social justice”. The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday (December 5) released a draft regulation for allowing foreign universities to set up their campuses in India.

“The idea of opening campuses of foreign universities in India would be welcome if the government first improves the condition of the world-renowned India education institutions and reduces fee. It would be praiseworthy if efforts are made to open the campuses of Indian universities abroad,” Akhilesh said in a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party.

He further said, “If students are not being given the benefit of reservation in the existing universities in the state and the country, how would dalits, backwards, tribals, students and teachers would get respect and place in the foreign universities campuses? Is this the BJP’s backdoor politics against reservation?”

Akhilesh, who also is the leader of the opposition in U.P. assembly, alleged the BJP had been constantly weakening the system of reservation for dalits and backwards.

“Reservation was ignored in teachers’ recruitment in universities. The BJP’s policies and intent had never been good regarding the rights and dignity of dalits and backwards. The BJP is doing backdoor politics against reservation,” he further alleged.

“It remains to be seen as to how much the students would benefit once the campuses would come up. But it is apparent that for certain these campuses will not have any system for reservation,” the SP chief said.