Akhilesh attacks U.P. govt over Raksha Bandhan free ride ‘mismanagement’
Attacking the state government over alleged mismanagement in the special bus service and free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said “the women had become victim to the BJP government’s unpardonable negligence”.
In a statement on Friday, he said nothing could be more shameful than women becoming victim to unpardonable negligence and mismanagement on the occasion of the pious festival. “Despite squandering crores of rupees in the publicity of the free bus rides (on UP State Roadways Transport Corporation) for women, the transport services were haywire,” said Akhilesh in a statement issued by his party.
He said women visit their brothers to tie “rakhis” and the BJP government had assured women of free bus rides on the occasion but due to the failure of the UPSRTC, the women suffered for hours waiting or had a troubled commute.
“So much so that in Bulandshahr, women were seen travelling of the roof of the buses while in Sikandrabad in Banda they were seen waiting for hours on end to get a bus,” he said.
The SP chief also attacked the government over law and order on the Raksha Bandan. He said the guardians of law and order could not manage stray bulls and in several families the festivities turned into grief because of bull attacks.
In Shikohabad, a woman died when the vehicle she was travelling on got hit by a bull. She was on her way to her brother’s house to tie rakhi, he said.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media
A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday. Read 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.
Delhi records 5th monkeypox case; African-origin woman, 22, tests positive
Delhi has recorded its fifth case of moneypox after a 22-year-old woman of African-origin, who was staying in southern part of the national capital, tested positive on Friday. The woman had travelled to Africa a month ago. Last week, the city had recorded its 4th patient when a Nigerian woman was found to be infected with the virus. India has so far recorded at least 10 patients infected with the virus.
