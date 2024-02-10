 Akhilesh congratulates farmer leaders on Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh - Hindustan Times
Akhilesh congratulates farmer leaders on Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh

Akhilesh congratulates farmer leaders on Bharat Ratna to late Charan Singh

HT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2024 08:34 AM IST

“Congratulations to all the farmer leaders and parties who had demanded from time to time that the former Prime Minister and farmer leader of the country who spent his entire life bringing poor farmers on the path to prosperity should be given Bharat Ratna. The Samajwadi Party also demanded that Chaudhary Charan Singh should be given Bharat Ratna ,” he said.

Lucknow: After Prime Minister Modi announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narsimha Rao and agri scientist MS Swaminathan would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated all the farmer leaders who had demanded the award from time to time.

“Congratulations to all the farmer leaders and parties who had demanded from time to time that the former Prime Minister and farmer leader of the country who spent his entire life bringing poor farmers on the path to prosperity should be given Bharat Ratna. The Samajwadi Party also demanded that Chaudhary Charan Singh should be given Bharat Ratna ,” he said. Akhilesh also said that the Bharat Ratna to the former PMs Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan was the fulfilment of a long pending demand.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said , “I want to thank PM Modi. Chaudhary Charan Singh was a prominent farmers’ leader...Every farmer of the country and especially UP is happy about this decision...S Swaminathan has done a lot in space science...I thank PM Modi. ”

Follow Us On