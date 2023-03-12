Akhilesh likens BJP to Cong, says will meet same fate

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is following in the footsteps of the Congress governments in misusing probe agencies to carry out “political raids,” and will meet the same fate as the Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav with former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela in Ahmedabad on Sunday (HT Photo)

He said this while speaking to newspersons in Ahmedabad on Saturday, while on a day’s tour to the city to attend a function in the family of former Gujarat chief minister Sankersinh Vaghela.

Responding to a question about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi and issuing summons to Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh said that central investigation agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax were working at the behest of the BJP government.

“The Congress, when it was in power, used the ED, CBI and IT department to conduct raids on several political leaders in the country. The BJP is doing nothing new by following the same path. If the Congress has been razed today, the BJP will meet the same fate,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Calling Gujarat, the land of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Akhilesh said that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was “not on the path of truth, and bulldozer has replaced the path of non-violence”.

According to a statement issued by the party on his Gujarat trip, Akhilesh said that Gandhiji was born in Gujarat but people by the Yamuna remember him while Lord Krishna was born on the banks of the Yamuna but took his last breath in Gujarat. “UP and Gujarat have a strong relationship,” he said.