Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Akhilesh, who celebrated Janmashtami in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh attacked the BJP over various issues, including price rise, unemployment and Agniveer scheme (temporary jobs in armed forces).
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. Akhilesh invoked the deity to attack the ruling BJP and Shivpal invoked him to attack Akhilesh.
Akhilesh, who celebrated Janmashtami in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh , said while addressing a gathering: “You all know that Duryodhana had asked for the entire army of Lord Krishna, but the winners were those whom Lord Krishna joined”.
According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Lord Krishan said that he had vowed not to pick up weapons in the war, so Duryodhana could either have an unarmed Krishna or his entire army. Duryodhan took the entire army and Krishna joined Pandavas. Eventually the Pandavas won the war.
Talking to newspersons, Akhilesh attacked the BJP over various issues, including price rise, unemployment and Agniveer scheme (temporary jobs in armed forces). He also said that the Samajwadi Party would contest the next Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. He said that on previous occasions, the SP candidates were the first runner-up on several MP assembly seats.
Meanwhile, the estranged uncle of Shivpal Yadav took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, invoking the names of Krishna and Kansa hinting that Akhilesh took over the SP from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Shivpal, in an open letter to Yaduvanshis, said: “Whenever in society, any ‘Kansa’ establishes his supremacy by displacing his respected father through deception and insult, then Krishna takes incarnation and punishes the tyrant and establishes ‘dharma’”.
Kansa was Krishna’s uncle. According to Mahabharata, Kansa had displaced his father and installed himself as the King of Mathura. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
Shivpal went on to say that the birth of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia was also a grand scheme of God.
Shivpal said Yaduvanshis (Yadavs) had an important role to play in protecting ‘dharma’.
Fulfil duties with PM’s five resolves in mind to make India a superpower: U.P. CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people to fulfil their duties keeping in mind the five resolves mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make India a superpower. “If we all discharge our work with honesty, no one can stop us from making country a superpower,” he said.
Politics rule as Maharashtra celebrates Dahi Handi, over 100 injured in Mumbai
At least 111 Dahi Handi participants suffered injuries across Mumbai while forming pyramids where the festival was celebrated on a grand scale on Friday. Read Dahi Handi is the battleground in Shiv Sena vs Shinde turf war The Mumbai civic body said that while 111 injuries were reported, 88 of the cases were treated and discharged.
Ludhiana | Two booked for attempted robbery at SBI’s Aitiana ATM
A group of miscreants made a failed attempt to steal cash from a State Bank of India ATM in Aitiana village. The accused, Amarjit Singh, and his two aides Naginder Singh and Jatinder Singh managed to cut open the shutter's lock, but could not enter the vestibule. The machine contained ₹9 lakh. The matter came to light on Thursday when the bank staff found the shutter broken open. A case under sections has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sudhar police station.
Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P.’s Sitapur; FIR lodged
Tension gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district after a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar installed at a primary school there was found desecrated on Friday. According to police officials, the statue was installed at the primary school in Rikhipurva village of Piprahuri Majra under Hargaon police station limits of Sitapur district. They said the head of the statue was damaged while the remaining statue was left installed.
Mass copying: 9,849 students of Prayagraj’s Rajju Bhaiya Univ debarred from exams for a year
Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has debarred 9,849 final year students of different undergraduate courses from appearing in exams for a year after they were found guilty of mass copying during the 2021-22 annual exams held in May-June this year. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the examination committee of PRSU held on Thursday, said university officials.
